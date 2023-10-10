Inside Hamas' Arsenal: Rockets, drones, loitering munitions and tactics deployed in the assault on Israel
Western intelligence analysts and military experts have expressed amazement at the stealth and sophistication of the Hamas assault it launched on Israel on 7 October. The offensive, believed to have been supported by Iranian weaponry and training, was supplemented by swarms of rockets and UAVs.
While the Palestinian militia has capable assembly lines for both missiles and drones, intelligence officials believe the scale of the latest attack indicates substantial outside help.
Rockets used by Hamas
The Qassam rocket, an unsophisticated weapon manufactured in garages and backroom laboratories, is the mainstay of Hamas’ arsenal. It is not a very effective missile, but
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US Marines’ XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS completes first test flight
The XQ-58A Valkyrie, developed by Kratos and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (USAFRL), is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, with a total of six planned test flights for the USMC
-
US approves Spain's $2.8 billion Patriot purchase
Spain set to add four Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Unit to its armoury, along with four AN/MPQ-65 radar sets and four AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations.
-
US Army accepts first FARA helicopter engine prototype
Sikorsky has planned to start the installation process of the GE T901 engine in advance of ground testing and eventual flight testing of its FARA prototype.
-
Romania boosts airlift capability with arrival of US C-130H-2 Hercules
The strategic acquisition of C-130H Hercules represents a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the US and Romania under the Foreign Military Sales programme.
-
NATO reveals details of C-UAS exercise
Last month’s completion of NATO’s Technical Interoperability Exercise 2023 (TIE23) C-UAS exercise is expected to inform common standards and policy objectives.
-
General Dynamics begins first Portuguese P-3C modernisation
The next installation of the Airborne Data Management System on Portuguese P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft is set to bolster communication and mission electronics, aligning with the nation's NATO mission commitments.