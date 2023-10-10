Inside Hamas' Arsenal: Rockets, drones, loitering munitions and tactics deployed in the assault on Israel

Western intelligence analysts and military experts have expressed amazement at the stealth and sophistication of the Hamas assault it launched on Israel on 7 October. The offensive, believed to have been supported by Iranian weaponry and training, was supplemented by swarms of rockets and UAVs.

While the Palestinian militia has capable assembly lines for both missiles and drones, intelligence officials believe the scale of the latest attack indicates substantial outside help.

Rockets used by Hamas

The Qassam rocket, an unsophisticated weapon manufactured in garages and backroom laboratories, is the mainstay of Hamas’ arsenal. It is not a very effective missile, but