Indonesia receives first A400M, considers four more aircraft
Indonesia has received the first of two A400M aircraft to replace its ageing C130 transport aircraft, Airbus has announced.
With the first delivery finalised, Indonesia has become the 10th operator of the Airbus A400M, Airbus said. The second aircraft in the 2021 order from the country will arrive in 2026.
As well as training and support being provided from Airbus, Indonesia will look to potentially integrate the A400M firefighting kit on-board both aircraft. The A400M delivered to Indonesia is configured for cargo, troop transport, MEDEVAC and humanitarian missions, Airbus confirmed.
Karl-Heinz Grossman, head of international at Airbus Defence and
