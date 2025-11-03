To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia receives first A400M, considers four more aircraft

3rd November 2025 - 15:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The A400M aircraft will help to modernise the country’s air force and transport capabilities. (Photo: Airbus).

The A400M aircraft that has been delivered was first ordered in 2021 with a second aircraft due to arrive next year.

Indonesia has received the first of two A400M aircraft to replace its ageing C130 transport aircraft, Airbus has announced.

With the first delivery finalised, Indonesia has become the 10th operator of the Airbus A400M, Airbus said. The second aircraft in the 2021 order from the country will arrive in 2026.

As well as training and support being provided from Airbus, Indonesia will look to potentially integrate the A400M firefighting kit on-board both aircraft. The A400M delivered to Indonesia is configured for cargo, troop transport, MEDEVAC and humanitarian missions, Airbus confirmed.

Karl-Heinz Grossman, head of international at Airbus Defence and

