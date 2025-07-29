Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft

The Indonesian Government officially signed an order for 48 Kaan aircraft at IDEF 2025 – the first agreed export sale of the 5th-generation aircraft to date.

The reported US$10 billion agreement, according to local media, was signed on 26 July and covered 48 aircraft and supporting equipment. Cooperation on production and technology sharing was also part of the agreement, the Indonesian defence ministry stated.

The recent contract signing was a follow up to an industrial agreement which was previously signed on 11 June 2025 between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. According to TAI, deliveries