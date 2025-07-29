To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft

29th July 2025 - 11:24 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Kaan aircraft is due to enter service with the Turkish Air Force in the 2030s. (Photo: TAI)

While the Kaan aircraft is still in development, Indonesia is the first international customer to have committed to buy the aircraft, despite Jakarta’s lack of clarity over funds.

The Indonesian Government officially signed an order for 48 Kaan aircraft at IDEF 2025 – the first agreed export sale of the 5th-generation aircraft to date.

The reported US$10 billion agreement, according to local media, was signed on 26 July and covered 48 aircraft and supporting equipment. Cooperation on production and technology sharing was also part of the agreement, the Indonesian defence ministry stated.

The recent contract signing was a follow up to an industrial agreement which was previously signed on 11 June 2025 between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. According to TAI, deliveries

