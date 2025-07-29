Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft
The Indonesian Government officially signed an order for 48 Kaan aircraft at IDEF 2025 – the first agreed export sale of the 5th-generation aircraft to date.
The reported US$10 billion agreement, according to local media, was signed on 26 July and covered 48 aircraft and supporting equipment. Cooperation on production and technology sharing was also part of the agreement, the Indonesian defence ministry stated.
The recent contract signing was a follow up to an industrial agreement which was previously signed on 11 June 2025 between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. According to TAI, deliveries
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.
-
France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests
With three prototypes being built, the H160M is a militarised version of the H160. Once tests conclude, it will be delivered to the French armed forces from late 2028.
-
Singapore investigates rotary-wing crewed-uncrewed teaming
Initial exploration of helicopter crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities will commence in late-2025 and could potentially help shape future programmes involving launched effects.
-
UK-built SkyShark and TigerShark answers domestic drone demand
MGI Engineering recently demonstrated two variants of its SkyShark, a UK-built one-way-effector (OWE), as both a gas turbine and electric-powered platform, with its larger OWE TigerShark to be showcased at DSEI in September.