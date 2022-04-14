India’s need for multirole tankers grows more urgent

Sweden contracts Saab for continued Gripen C/D support
Saab has received another order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to keep its Gripen C/Ds in service until 2035.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) plan to buy 12 multi-mission air-to-air tankers, with RfPs previously released in 2006 and 2011, is being reinitiated this year with speed.
The paucity of spares following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the IAF’s six Il-78MKI tankers, with groundings gravely inhibiting their ability to refuel Indian fighters. Indeed, engine upgrades to ensure the Il-76s can fly with a full fuel load from 9,000ft runways have been deferred, creating further constraints.
An acceptance of necessity for new tankers is expected in the next six months. This RfP will be for six tankers, with an
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Saab has received another order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to keep its Gripen C/Ds in service until 2035.
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.
India is fast-tracking development of loitering munitions for the army, with an EoI exercise under way and recent testing of various types.
Elbit Systems demonstrates its dual-propulsion Skylark 3 Hybrid system at RAF Upavon on Wiltshire.
The second successful test flight of the HAWC missile fails to obscure patchy progress overall in US hypersonic programmes.
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.