To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India’s need for multirole tankers grows more urgent

14th April 2022 - 06:38 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

Israeli company IAI has announced a tie-up with HAL to offer converted passenger jets for India’s air-to-air tanker requirement. (IAI)

India is about to reignite a smouldering quest for new air-to-air tankers, and domestic industry wants a slice of the action.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plan to buy 12 multi-mission air-to-air tankers, with RfPs previously released in 2006 and 2011, is being reinitiated this year with speed.

The paucity of spares following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the IAF’s six Il-78MKI tankers, with groundings gravely inhibiting their ability to refuel Indian fighters. Indeed, engine upgrades to ensure the Il-76s can fly with a full fuel load from 9,000ft runways have been deferred, creating further constraints.

An acceptance of necessity for new tankers is expected in the next six months. This RfP will be for six tankers, with an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us