India’s crisis deepens over ‘urgent’ need for mid-air refuellers

A French A330 MRTT in flight. Airbus Defence and Space won two bids released between 2006 and 2016 to supply the IAF with the aircraft, but the project was cancelled due to high costs. (Image: Airbus)

The Indian Air Force had said that it required 18 fuellers if the branch wanted to extend the range of its growing fleet.