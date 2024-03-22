India’s crisis deepens over ‘urgent’ need for mid-air refuellers
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been exploring options to procure six mid-air refuellers crucial to extending the range of its increasing fleet of fighter aircraft of Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft.
Two bids released between 2006 and 2016 were won by Airbus Defence and Space, having presented its A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), but these were pulled back primarily due to high associated costs.
The Indian Ministry of Defence last month gave a fresh Acceptance of Necessity for six mid-air fuellers. Airbus has remained a contender as the commercial A330 production line will remain
