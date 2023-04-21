Indian clearance for AMCA prototypes draws closer

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to give clearance to build prototypes of the long-awaited Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) by Q3.

This follows the Indian Air Force (IAF) acceptance of the critical design review presented by the Aeronautical Design Agency.

The first of five GE-F414-powered AMCA prototypes is to roll out by 2026. The IAF will procure 125 AMCAs in Mk1 (40 with GE F414 engines) and Mk2 (with ‘Indian’ engine) configurations. The latter will have a more powerful engine developed in collaboration with a foreign partner.

Engine technology, which has been the bane of Indian aircraft for