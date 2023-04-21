To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian clearance for AMCA prototypes draws closer

21st April 2023 - 05:19 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This scale model of the AMCA fighter was shown by the DRDO at DefExpo 2020. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India's AMCA fighter programme inches forward - awaited is approval to produce prototypes.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to give clearance to build prototypes of the long-awaited Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) by Q3.

This follows the Indian Air Force (IAF) acceptance of the critical design review presented by the Aeronautical Design Agency.

The first of five GE-F414-powered AMCA prototypes is to roll out by 2026. The IAF will procure 125 AMCAs in Mk1 (40 with GE F414 engines) and Mk2 (with ‘Indian’ engine) configurations. The latter will have a more powerful engine developed in collaboration with a foreign partner.

Engine technology, which has been the bane of Indian aircraft for

