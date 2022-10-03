India to opt for air-to-air tanker leasing

Following the withdrawal of two bids for six refuelling tankers in the past 15 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is zeroing in on a wet lease for one refuelling tanker for three years. A global RfP should be released before the year’s end.

It will serve up to 100h per month for training purposes. The lessor will manage maintenance and insurance.

Air-to-air refuelling training will cover all Indian fighters like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Tejas.

One IAF pilot said, ‘Since [fighter] aircraft are of Eastern and Western origin, the lessor has to find a compatible