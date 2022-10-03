To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India to opt for air-to-air tanker leasing

3rd October 2022 - 02:38 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The IAF’s Russian-built Il-78 tankers will have to soldier on as India continues its quest to lease and/or buy tankers. (aeroprints.com. Wikimedia)

India continues to beat around the bush concerning obtaining new air-to-air tankers, but a leasing option could be on the way.

Following the withdrawal of two bids for six refuelling tankers in the past 15 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is zeroing in on a wet lease for one refuelling tanker for three years. A global RfP should be released before the year’s end.

It will serve up to 100h per month for training purposes. The lessor will manage maintenance and insurance.

Air-to-air refuelling training will cover all Indian fighters like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Tejas.

One IAF pilot said, ‘Since [fighter] aircraft are of Eastern and Western origin, the lessor has to find a compatible

