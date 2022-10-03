India to opt for air-to-air tanker leasing
Following the withdrawal of two bids for six refuelling tankers in the past 15 years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is zeroing in on a wet lease for one refuelling tanker for three years. A global RfP should be released before the year’s end.
It will serve up to 100h per month for training purposes. The lessor will manage maintenance and insurance.
Air-to-air refuelling training will cover all Indian fighters like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Jaguar and Tejas.
One IAF pilot said, ‘Since [fighter] aircraft are of Eastern and Western origin, the lessor has to find a compatible
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
India inducts first Fierce light attack helicopters
A 'mere' 18 years after the platform was conceived by HAL, India's military has inducted its first examples of the Light Combat Helicopter.
-
Bell counts down to upgraded CH-146 Griffon first flight in 2023
Upgraded RCAF CH-146 Griffon helicopters are to be outfitted with better engines and avionics.
-
Typhoon programme for Kuwait remains on track
The arrival of the two new Eurofighter Typhoons for Kuwait signals the successful progress of collaboration between the Middle Eastern country and Italy.
-
US Navy issues Lot 1 LRIP contract for Stingray long-lead production items
Boeing is to complete work on a Lot 1 LRIP production items contract for the MQ-25 Stingray by September 2026.