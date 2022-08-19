India struggles to find a path forward for AEW aircraft
Delays and changes in decisions have affected the expansion of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) minuscule fleet of AEW aircraft.
Three Embraer 145 Netra AEW platforms developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were built, and Shephard has learned a repeat order is in the offing for six more EMB-145s.
The DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Studies (CABS) has also designed a 360° radar system to fit on Airbus A330s. These would have complemented and shared commonality with the A330 MRTT, for which bids were released and then cancelled.
However, CABS’ detailed A330 plans have been put
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
China flies new naval UAV variant for the first time
China is working on new UAVs for naval use, plus a heavy fuel version of the CH-4 has taken to the air for the first time.
-
Latvia donates howitzers and helicopters to Ukraine
Latvia has announced the donation of four helicopters and six howitzers to Ukraine.
-
Sri Lanka receives Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft from India
Sri Lanka's ability to monitor its EEZ has received a boost thanks to the arrival of a first Do 228 aircraft.
-
Raytheon boosts US allies’ F-15 and F-16 fighter jets
Raytheon has received a contract for the engine module remanufacture of the full family of Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for a range of US allies.