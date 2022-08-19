To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India struggles to find a path forward for AEW aircraft

19th August 2022 - 02:13 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

More Netra AEW aircraft, based on the Embraer 145, may be in the offing, as India faces major gaps in its inventory. (Gordon Arthur)

India desperately needs more AEW aircraft, but its demand for an indigenous solution has slowed the acquisition process right down.

Delays and changes in decisions have affected the expansion of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) minuscule fleet of AEW aircraft.

Three Embraer 145 Netra AEW platforms developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were built, and Shephard has learned a repeat order is in the offing for six more EMB-145s.

The DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Studies (CABS) has also designed a 360° radar system to fit on Airbus A330s. These would have complemented and shared commonality with the A330 MRTT, for which bids were released and then cancelled.

However, CABS’ detailed A330 plans have been put

