India struggles to find a path forward for AEW aircraft

Delays and changes in decisions have affected the expansion of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) minuscule fleet of AEW aircraft.

Three Embraer 145 Netra AEW platforms developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were built, and Shephard has learned a repeat order is in the offing for six more EMB-145s.

The DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Studies (CABS) has also designed a 360° radar system to fit on Airbus A330s. These would have complemented and shared commonality with the A330 MRTT, for which bids were released and then cancelled.

However, CABS’ detailed A330 plans have been put