India signs deal with GE for LCA engines

Meta Aerospace awarded NAVAIR aerial refuelling contract
The American service provider has recently taken delivery of its third of four ex-Singapore KC-135R tankers.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a $716 million contract with GE Aviation on 17 August for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A.
This is a turnaround from a selection made 11 years ago for 99 higher-thrust F414-GE-INS6 engines to power the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Mk2 version of the LCA.
Repeated delays getting the Mk2 off the ground led the IAF to order 83 Mk1A fighters in the interim. This will keep HAL’s factories busy until the Mk2 version emerges and fill gaps in the IAF inventory. Next year, HAL ...
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
Two contracts cover the provision of MX-10D, MX-15D and MX-20 EO/IR sensors for USN and special forces.
USAF awards a new contract to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies.
L3Harris will service the self-protection system aboard B-52H and C-130 aircraft.
DoD announces FMS option for South Korea to receive one more engine to power Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.