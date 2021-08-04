India requests Harpoon equipment

AGM-84L air-launched anti-ship missile. (Photo: USN)

Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.

Boeing could sell Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India under the FMS programme in a deal worth an estimated $82 million, after the US State Department announced its approval on 2 August.

Pending a green light from Congress, India will receive a single JCTS as well as one Harpoon Intermediate Level maintenance station, spare and repair parts, test equipment and logistics and engineering support.

‘This proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing India with flexible and efficient Harpoon missile maintenance capabilities to ensure maximum force readiness,’ the State Department noted.

In April 2020, the US approved a potential FMS to India of ten Boeing AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and other related equipment for an estimated $92 million.

The Harpoon missile systems would be integrated into Indian Navy P-8I aircraft in order to enhance their anti-submarine warfare capabilities in critical sea lanes while also improving interoperability with US and allied forces.