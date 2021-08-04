India requests Harpoon equipment

First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
Boeing could sell Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India under the FMS programme in a deal worth an estimated $82 million, after the US State Department announced its approval on 2 August.
Pending a green light from Congress, India will receive a single JCTS as well as one Harpoon Intermediate Level maintenance station, spare and repair parts, test equipment and logistics and engineering support.
‘This proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing India with flexible and efficient Harpoon missile maintenance capabilities to ensure maximum force readiness,’ the State Department noted.
In April 2020, the US approved a potential FMS to India of ten Boeing AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and other related equipment for an estimated $92 million.
The Harpoon missile systems would be integrated into Indian Navy P-8I aircraft in order to enhance their anti-submarine warfare capabilities in critical sea lanes while also improving interoperability with US and allied forces.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.
USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.