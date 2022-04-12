India pursues indigenous loitering munitions

Ukraine: an ugly truth
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.
The Indian Army successfully tested three types of indigenously developed loitering munitions at a 4,500m altitude. These were designed for eventual use against enemy bunkers, ground-based C2 nodes, artillery and armoured formations.
Military sources said two LM-0 and LM-1 fixed-wing loitering munitions, plus a Hexa-copter carrying a 4kg warhead, flew from Ladakh’s Nurba Valley near the Chinese border in late March. Developed jointly by Economic Explosives Limited and Zmotion Autonomous Systems, they engaged ground targets with ‘precision and accuracy’.
The Army Design Bureau assisted in the two-day trial.
India’s MoD has prioritised the domestic development of loitering munitions, banning their
Elbit Systems demonstrates its dual-propulsion Skylark 3 Hybrid system at RAF Upavon on Wiltshire.
The second successful test flight of the HAWC missile fails to obscure patchy progress overall in US hypersonic programmes.
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
India will buy JDAM ER bomb kits from the US for the first time.
