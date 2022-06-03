To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India orders Astra air-to-air missiles from BDL

3rd June 2022 - 14:18 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

India has ordered a sizeable quantity of Astra air-to-air missiles to arm its fighters. (Gordon Arthur)

As part of its goal to boost indigenous production, India has ordered air-to-air missiles for its fighters from a state-owned company.

India’s MoD has signed an INR29.71 billion ($382.7 million) contract with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for an undisclosed number of indigenously developed Astra Mk.1 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM) and associated equipment.

These missiles will arm Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI and Indian Navy MiG-29K/KUB fighters.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra BVRAAMs have a 110km strike range.

Although the MoD declined to enumerate the quantity of Astras it had ordered on 31 May under the Indigenous Designed, Developed and Manufactured category of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, military sources put this number at around 200.

