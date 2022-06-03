India orders Astra air-to-air missiles from BDL

India’s MoD has signed an INR29.71 billion ($382.7 million) contract with state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for an undisclosed number of indigenously developed Astra Mk.1 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM) and associated equipment.

These missiles will arm Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI and Indian Navy MiG-29K/KUB fighters.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra BVRAAMs have a 110km strike range.

Although the MoD declined to enumerate the quantity of Astras it had ordered on 31 May under the Indigenous Designed, Developed and Manufactured category of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, military sources put this number at around 200.