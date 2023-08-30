India looks to produce additional LCA Mk1A fighters

The Indian Air Force (IAF) seems close to have given up hope for the release of an RfP for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). Facing a fast-depleting fighter inventory, it is now considering increasing its order of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1As from the planned 50 to 100.

This is in addition to 83 aircraft ordered two years ago, where delivery of ten trainers is to start by March 2024 and with the total order filled by 2028.

HAL’s two production facilities in Bangalore are expected to manufacture 16 LCA Mk1As per annum. Since LCA Mk2 production is not expected