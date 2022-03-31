India looks to add to its depleting Su-30 fleet

A large number of Su-30MKIs ‘on the ground’ has the Indian Air Force (IAF) looking for a speedy contract with Russia for 12 additional fighters to be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

However, Russia’s war in Ukraine is affecting the supply of spares and equipment for the IAF. The force has already had its fighter squadrons drained to 29, these hinging around some 272 Su-30 MKIs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s two-day visit to Delhi from 31 March could possibly seal a deal. However, it is unclear whether the renewal of an expiring five-year Su-30MKI maintenance contract with