India looks to add to its depleting Su-30 fleet

MoD selects Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous UAS swarms
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
A large number of Su-30MKIs ‘on the ground’ has the Indian Air Force (IAF) looking for a speedy contract with Russia for 12 additional fighters to be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
However, Russia’s war in Ukraine is affecting the supply of spares and equipment for the IAF. The force has already had its fighter squadrons drained to 29, these hinging around some 272 Su-30 MKIs.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s two-day visit to Delhi from 31 March could possibly seal a deal. However, it is unclear whether the renewal of an expiring five-year Su-30MKI maintenance contract with
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
Even if it is unsuccessful in bids for MALE UAV and light combat/trainer aircraft programmes, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) executives confirmed to Shephard that the company aims to build ‘long-term relationships’ in Malaysia.
Malaysia's constrained finances are hindering new helicopter procurements, but one Malaysian-based company is hoping to get involved.
Ismail Demir, head of Turkish defence procurement agency SSB, said Rolls-Royce is involved in helping to develop the engine to power the TF-X future fighter aircraft.
Airbus has used the DSA 2022 exhibition in Malaysia to promote the merits of its C295 maritime patrol aircraft.
Taiwan's SeaGuardians will bring brand new capabilities to the ROC Armed Forces, including ISR, target acquisition and counter-land, counter-sea and anti-submarine strike capabilities.