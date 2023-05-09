To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India looks locally for aircraft MRO facilities

9th May 2023 - 23:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The IAF is looking at local vendors to conduct MRO on imported aircraft such as its Rafale fighters. (Photo: Dassault)

India would like to promote more MRO by local vendors in order to save money when operating imported military aircraft.

India’s MoD has embarked upon local development of MRO facilities for recently imported Indian Air Force (IAF) platforms, as part of a wider policy of indigenisation.

The ministry is executing a ‘capability assessment’ of local defence vendors for MRO of recently inducted platforms such as Rafale fighter jets; C-130J-30 and C-17 transports; and AH-64E Apache and CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

These potential MRO arrangements would succeed existing service contracts with OEMs, many of which are up for renewal.

Industry officials estimate the cost of MRO support undertaken by OEMs for their platforms over their operational life in the IAF is

