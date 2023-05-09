India looks locally for aircraft MRO facilities
India’s MoD has embarked upon local development of MRO facilities for recently imported Indian Air Force (IAF) platforms, as part of a wider policy of indigenisation.
The ministry is executing a ‘capability assessment’ of local defence vendors for MRO of recently inducted platforms such as Rafale fighter jets; C-130J-30 and C-17 transports; and AH-64E Apache and CH-47F Chinook helicopters.
These potential MRO arrangements would succeed existing service contracts with OEMs, many of which are up for renewal.
Industry officials estimate the cost of MRO support undertaken by OEMs for their platforms over their operational life in the IAF is
