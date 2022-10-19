To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India looks closer to home to upgrade Su-30MKI fleet

19th October 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

RSS

The Indian Air Force wants to upgrade a portion of its Su-30MKI fleet to ‘Super Sukhoi’ status. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

With Russia under sanctions because of its warlike ways, India must find an alternative solution to upgrade its Su-30 fighters.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is finalising the air staff qualitative requirements for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to upgrade 84 of its 260-odd licence-built Su-30MKI fighters in collaboration with domestic vendors.

Officials said retrofitting the fighters to the ‘Super Sukhoi’ standard was to have been undertaken jointly by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation and HAL, but the former is under sanctions for invading Ukraine.

According to new requirements, the planned upgrade over the next 2-3 years includes fitting the fighters with locally designed fly-by-wire mission computers, Uttam AESA fire control radars and EW suites.

The package is completed by indigenous self-protection

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Rahul Bedi

Author

Rahul Bedi

Rahul Bedi is a New Delhi-based journalist reporting for over 30 years on strategic, military, and security …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us