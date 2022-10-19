India looks closer to home to upgrade Su-30MKI fleet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is finalising the air staff qualitative requirements for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to upgrade 84 of its 260-odd licence-built Su-30MKI fighters in collaboration with domestic vendors.

Officials said retrofitting the fighters to the ‘Super Sukhoi’ standard was to have been undertaken jointly by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation and HAL, but the former is under sanctions for invading Ukraine.

According to new requirements, the planned upgrade over the next 2-3 years includes fitting the fighters with locally designed fly-by-wire mission computers, Uttam AESA fire control radars and EW suites.

The package is completed by indigenous self-protection