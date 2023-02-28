To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India leans toward Rafale for carrier-based fighter requirement

28th February 2023 - 23:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India currently operates MiG-29K aircraft from INS Vikramaditya but aims to ultimately operate new foreign and indigenous fighter jets from the INS Vikrant. (Photo: Indian Navy)

A decision between the Dassault Rafale M and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is expected from the Indian Navy to meet a carrier-based fighter requirement.

India is on the threshold of announcing a major deal for 26 carrier-based naval fighters.

Indian Navy (IN) officials have indicated unofficially that Dassault Aviation's Rafale-M is expected to win the competition to supply fighters for INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, beating the rival Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

Boeing has announced that the Super Hornet production line will close in 2025 unless an export order is received, presumably referring to the Indian requirement.

The Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafales and commonality across the two services’ fleets and logistics synergies were found to be added benefits.

The two contenders underwent

