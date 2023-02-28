India leans toward Rafale for carrier-based fighter requirement

India is on the threshold of announcing a major deal for 26 carrier-based naval fighters.

Indian Navy (IN) officials have indicated unofficially that Dassault Aviation's Rafale-M is expected to win the competition to supply fighters for INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, beating the rival Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

Boeing has announced that the Super Hornet production line will close in 2025 unless an export order is received, presumably referring to the Indian requirement.

The Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafales and commonality across the two services’ fleets and logistics synergies were found to be added benefits.

The two contenders underwent