  • India fast-tracks helicopter procurement with dual RFIs for 276 platforms

India fast-tracks helicopter procurement with dual RFIs for 276 platforms

29th August 2025 - 18:25 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

The Indian Army has been seeking a replacement for its Chetak fleets. (Photo: Indian Army)

India has issued urgent RFIs for more than 270 reconnaissance, surveillance and utility helicopters across its services, signalling a systemic overhaul of rotary-wing capabilities with a renewed emphasis on indigenous production and technology transfer.

India has moved to overhaul its rotary-wing fleet with two major Requests for Information (RFIs) that together seek 276 new helicopters across the country’s Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard.

The first RFI, released this month, covers an “urgent” requirement for 200 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters (RSH) – 120 for the Army and 80 for the Air Force. A second RFI, issued on 22 August, calls for 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), with 51 destined for the Navy and 25 for the Coast Guard. Both efforts emphasise indigenous production, technology transfer and long-term lifecycle support, marking a shift from

