India fast-tracks helicopter procurement with dual RFIs for 276 platforms
India has moved to overhaul its rotary-wing fleet with two major Requests for Information (RFIs) that together seek 276 new helicopters across the country’s Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard.
The first RFI, released this month, covers an “urgent” requirement for 200 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopters (RSH) – 120 for the Army and 80 for the Air Force. A second RFI, issued on 22 August, calls for 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), with 51 destined for the Navy and 25 for the Coast Guard. Both efforts emphasise indigenous production, technology transfer and long-term lifecycle support, marking a shift from
