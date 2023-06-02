India faces dire fighter and helicopter deficit, with no solution in sight

An Achilles heel of India’s military has been exposed following recent crashes, with MiG-21 and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) fleets grounded in May.

India is facing a severe crisis, as illustrated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) plummeting to 31 fighter squadrons compared to the required 42.

Nonetheless, the military will soon start flying the ALH for emergency operations. An MoD official told Shephard, ‘The process to check all variants of the ALH is a bit lengthy and [is occurring] in phases.’

He refused to divulge the number of ALHs in which steel rods had replaced aluminium control rods,