India elevates defence systems to boost mountain surveillance
The mountain radar programme, a cornerstone of India’s next-generation border technology strategy, was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in August for the Indian Air Force (IAF). A request for proposal (RfP) is expected by Q1 2026, Shephard has learned.
Equipped with Doppler filtering, multi-beam scanning and clutter suppression, the radar systems will overcome surveillance blind spots created by rugged terrain such as valleys, ridgelines and steep gradients that limit conventional coverage, to enhance monitoring for early warning and rapid response.
The systems will be integrated with India’s S-400 air defence systems and upcoming MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drones
