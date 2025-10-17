To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India elevates defence systems to boost mountain surveillance

17th October 2025 - 14:08 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

Four of the five S-400 systems ordered by Russia in 2018 have been delivered. (Photo: Russian MoD)

﻿India has strengthened its focus on terrain-adaptive ﻿intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance following recent incursions and drone activity along the country’s northern borders.

The mountain radar programme, a cornerstone of India’s next-generation border technology strategy, was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in August for the Indian Air Force (IAF). A request for proposal (RfP) is expected by Q1 2026, Shephard has learned.

Equipped with Doppler filtering, multi-beam scanning and clutter suppression, the radar systems will overcome surveillance blind spots created by rugged terrain such as valleys, ridgelines and steep gradients that limit conventional coverage, to enhance monitoring for early warning and rapid response. 

The systems will be integrated with India’s S-400 air defence systems and upcoming MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drones

