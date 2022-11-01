To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India begins work on C295 transport assembly facility

1st November 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

With the C295 deal, India’s private aerospace sector has seen its largest investment to date. This is Tata’s facility to build empennages for Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. (Photo: Tata Sons)

It is now full speed ahead for India's C295W transport aircraft programme, as construction of a final assembly line for the twin turboprop begins.

The foundation stone for an Indian final assembly line for Airbus C295 transport aircraft was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 October. This facility being set up under the $2.66 billion project is in Vadodara, Gujarat, Modi’s home state.

The facility is located at Vadodara Air Force Station on land ceded by the Airports Authority of India. Shephard learned that the first C295 squadron will be based there too.

This is the only C295 production facility outside Europe (although Indonesia carried out some final assembly work in-country on its order for nine aircraft placed a decade ago), and

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

