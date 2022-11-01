India begins work on C295 transport assembly facility

The foundation stone for an Indian final assembly line for Airbus C295 transport aircraft was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 October. This facility being set up under the $2.66 billion project is in Vadodara, Gujarat, Modi’s home state.

The facility is located at Vadodara Air Force Station on land ceded by the Airports Authority of India. Shephard learned that the first C295 squadron will be based there too.

This is the only C295 production facility outside Europe (although Indonesia carried out some final assembly work in-country on its order for nine aircraft placed a decade ago), and