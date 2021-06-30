IAI to upgrade Sri Lankan Kfirs

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) confirmed on 30 June that it is under contract from the Sri Lankan MoD to upgrade Kfir fighter aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).
The $50 million deal includes the installation of advanced avionics ‘in order to one day integrate advanced radar, sensors, communication systems, and new helmets’, IAI announced in a statement.
It added that the upgrade process ‘will also include transfer of knowledge and skills for refurbishment to Sri Lankan Air Force personnel’.
IAI did not disclose how many Kfirs will be upgraded or when the work will be completed, but SLAF commander AM Sudarshana said in early 2021 that five fighters would be overhauled.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Sri Lanka purchased six Kfir fighters in 1995-1996 and nine more were added by 2005. However, a number were lost during the Sri Lankan civil war (which ended in 2009), leaving just one aircraft in flying condition.
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.