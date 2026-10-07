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Akinci: How Baykar turned the UAV into an African and Middle Eastern export success

7th October 2026 - 13:28 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The Baykar Akinci MALE-class UAV has found export success, following in the footsteps of the Bayraktar TB2. (Photo: Baykar)

From billion-dollar industrial partnerships in the Middle East to rapid military off-the-shelf deliveries in Africa, Baykar has tailored the Akinci to the needs of very different customers. Defence Insight data shows how flexibility, price and Turkish supply-chain independence have helped drive exports.

Countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East have spent a combined US$6.81 billion on acquiring 218 Akinci uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to date, according to new research from Shephard’s Defence Insight. The three largest customers, in terms of units estimated to have been ordered, come from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia estimated to be the single largest customer.

A few weeks ago, Baykar announced that personnel from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces had completed training with the UAV in Turkey, confirming – for the first time – that the Akincis

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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