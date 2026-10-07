Akinci: How Baykar turned the UAV into an African and Middle Eastern export success
Countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East have spent a combined US$6.81 billion on acquiring 218 Akinci uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to date, according to new research from Shephard’s Defence Insight. The three largest customers, in terms of units estimated to have been ordered, come from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia estimated to be the single largest customer.
A few weeks ago, Baykar announced that personnel from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces had completed training with the UAV in Turkey, confirming – for the first time – that the Akincis
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