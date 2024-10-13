Horizon Aircraft promotes military use case for Cavorite X7 eVTOL

Horizon Aircraft, a hybrid electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer, has promoted its Cavorite X7 eVTOL as an ideal candidate for military operations, once it has been licensed.

According to Horizon Aircraft, the three main military roles that the Cavorite should be considered for include medical evacuation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and insertion/extraction. The platform has a reported weight estimate of 5,500lbs, an estimated speed of 250 miles per hour and average range of more than 500 miles including fuel reserves. The developer said it believed the eVTOL would have the necessary specifications to excel in the three-named military use cases.

Brandon Robinson, CEO of Horizon Aircraft, said: “Military budgets are increasing at a time when there is a growing focus on how to enhance military aviation capabilities, while reducing their environmental impact. As the eVTOL sector rapidly evolves, it will play a growing role in supporting military operations, and we believe that our Cavorite X7 is well positioned to capitalise on this.”

For medical evacuation, Horizon Aircraft has claimed that the use case would be similar to the MV-22, but use fewer military resources as a smaller aircraft. It would, the company said, be right-sized for casualties and medical personnel. Similarly for ISR, as a turboprop aircraft, the Cavorite X7 reportedly has power (around 100kW) to support multiple sensors and provide overwatch for warfighters.

While the eVTOL remains under development, the Cavorite X7 will be powered by a hybrid electric system that will recharge the battery in-flight and post-flight, the company claimed. It is currently testing its 50%-scale aircraft which Horizon said should reduce technical risk as the eVTOL progresses through the development stage.