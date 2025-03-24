Avalon 2025: Honeywell finds local partner to support oxygen system of Australian F-35As
Honeywell is to partner with RFD Australia to establish a support centre for the BOS of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Lockheed Martin F-35A multirole fighter aircraft.
The US company sees the partnership with RFD, part of the Beaufort Group, as providing sustainment support not just for RAAF F-35s but for aircraft in service with countries across Asia Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.
The BOS ensures pilots have a continuous supply of oxygen while flying in high-altitude environments and enhances the overall mission continuity of the F-35 because pilots are in a better position to conduct operations.
