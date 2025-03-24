To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Avalon 2025: Honeywell finds local partner to support oxygen system of Australian F-35As

Avalon 2025: Honeywell finds local partner to support oxygen system of Australian F-35As

24th March 2025 - 22:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

Australia operates 72 F-35A fighters, the last of which is shown here being delivered. (Photo: Australian DoD)

The last Australian F-35A was delivered in December 2024 and Honeywell is partnering with RFD Australia to support the Back-up Oxygen Systems (BOS) of the fleet.

Honeywell is to partner with RFD Australia to establish a support centre for the BOS of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Lockheed Martin F-35A multirole fighter aircraft.

The US company sees the partnership with RFD, part of the Beaufort Group, as providing sustainment support not just for RAAF F-35s but for aircraft in service with countries across Asia Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The BOS ensures pilots have a continuous supply of oxygen while flying in high-altitude environments and enhances the overall mission continuity of the F-35 because pilots are in a better position to conduct operations.

