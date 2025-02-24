Havelsan launches new ISR UAV

Turkish firm, Havelsan, has announced the launch of the new Bulut UAV for use on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and in GPS-denied environments.

The new UAV follows-on from its multirole vehicle, Baha, a combustion-powered platform supported by electric motors to enable vertical take-off and landing oeprations. It has now, as reported by Havelsan, been added to the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory alongside that of the country's General Directorate of Security.

Bulut is likewise equipped with an internal combustion engine and an electric motor for take-off and landing. According to the company, it can stay airborne for six hours, has payload capacity of 5kg and can share data up to a range of 80km.

The UAV is also equipped with electro-optical, infrared and laser range-finder integrated camera system and allows for mission control to be transferred between ground controls stations, the company added.

Halvesan is also reportedly working on “different versions” of the Bulut, following its successful test and development of the UAV for ISR missions.

Havelsan general manager, Dr Mehmet Akif Nacar, said: “The SSB [Turkish Defence Industry Agency] and our security forces played a significant role in the development of Bulut. The primary reason why Bulut quickly entered inventory and is now actively used in the field is our team's rapid response to these expectations."

