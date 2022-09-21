HAL hopes its small steps will get larger as it eyes export markets
State-owned defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) stocks are zooming. The company is publicising that it has filed 2,040+ intellectual property rights applications and granted over 640 patents, industrial design, copyright and trademarks since 2013.
Patents cover a wealth of intellectual property developed at HAL in terms of technologies, products, processes, and software, with the manufacture of indigenous aircraft and helicopters the company’s leading source of revenue.
Seven years later, under the government’s self-reliance programme, indigenous projects such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter and HTT-40 have led to HAL working with private
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
General Atomics claims fully autonomous AI-piloted flight with Avenger MQ-20A
General Atomics claims that the latest Avenger MQ-20A test flight demonstrated capabilities in the race to operationalise autonomy for collaborative combat aircraft.
-
Australia formally orders a dozen more Romeos
The Royal Australian Navy requires extra MH-60R helicopters under Project Sea 9100 Phase 1.
-
Poland procures FA-50 fighters from South Korea
Poland signs on the dotted line for South Korea's largest ever aircraft export deal.
-
Baykar completes initial integration run test of future uncrewed fighter jet
Baykar Tech shared on Twitter a video of the trial with Bayraktar Kizilelma. The first flight of the system is scheduled to take place in 2023.
-
Indonesia suspends Black Eagle MALE UAV programme
Developing a MALE-class UAV is proving more difficult than expected for Indonesia.
-
B-21 still makes ‘good progress’ towards possible first flight this year
The USAF says the B-21 Raider bomber — currently in the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase — is on track for initial deliveries in the mid-2020s.