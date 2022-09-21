HAL hopes its small steps will get larger as it eyes export markets

State-owned defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) stocks are zooming. The company is publicising that it has filed 2,040+ intellectual property rights applications and granted over 640 patents, industrial design, copyright and trademarks since 2013.

Patents cover a wealth of intellectual property developed at HAL in terms of technologies, products, processes, and software, with the manufacture of indigenous aircraft and helicopters the company’s leading source of revenue.

Seven years later, under the government’s self-reliance programme, indigenous projects such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter and HTT-40 have led to HAL working with private