Guyana Defence Force looks to modernise air and naval fleets

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is looking to acquire new naval and air platforms to upgrade its inventory.

On 3 March, the GDF issued a tender to sell one ‘unserviceable ocean patrol vessel' with a length of 47.6m. The description suggests that the tender refers to the fleet’s flagship, the River-class minesweeper GDFS Essequibo acquired from the Royal Navy (the former HMS Orwell ).

To replace Essequibo, Guyana has acquired one Defiant 115 patrol vessel manufactured by Louisiana-based shipyard Metal Shark. Shephard previously reported that the shipyard is installing two CAT C32 main propulsion engines and two CAT C4.4 generators.