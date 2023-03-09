To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Guyana Defence Force looks to modernise air and naval fleets

9th March 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The Guyana Defence Force could be in the frame for at least two HAL 228 transport aircraft following a presidential visit to India. (Photo: HAL)

Guyana is set to replace an 'unserviceable' patrol vessel and is eyeing acquisition of new light transport aircraft.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is looking to acquire new naval and air platforms to upgrade its inventory.

On 3 March, the GDF issued a tender to sell one ‘unserviceable ocean patrol vessel' with a length of 47.6m. The description suggests that the tender refers to the fleet’s flagship, the River-class minesweeper GDFS Essequibo acquired from the Royal Navy (the former HMS Orwell ).

To replace Essequibo, Guyana has acquired one Defiant 115 patrol vessel manufactured by Louisiana-based shipyard Metal Shark. Shephard previously reported that the shipyard is installing two CAT C32 main propulsion engines and two CAT C4.4 generators.

