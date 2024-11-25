Gulfstream awarded $991 million contract from US Air Force

Gulfstream has been awarded a US$991 million contract logistics support (CLS) contract to support the US Air Force C-20 and C-37 fleets.

The contract will reportedly last for seven years and provide support to the US Air Force (USAF), alongside the US Navy (USN), US Marine Corps, US Army and the US Coast Guard.

It follows on from a $696 million contract placed in 2021 by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center for engineering services support and contractor logistics for C-20 and C-37 aircraft.

“For nearly 60 years, Gulfstream has been a trusted partner to governments and military organisations worldwide, and we are honoured that the USAF has once again selected our company to support the US military’s fleet,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns.

According to Gulfstream, the CLS contract covers different types of support for the fleet. This includes global maintenance, component repair and overhaul and modification services. The work will be carried out by Gulfstream in various Joint Bases across the US and at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

As noted on Shephard Defence Insight, the C-37B is in service with the USAF, USN and US Army for VIP transport and is equipped with a dedicated communications suite.

