Gripen fighter jet software update move faster than competitors, says Saab

Saab said that it did not measure software iterations and updates “in months or years, but in days” when it came to fighter jets, claiming it was confident its approach meant it could provide updates faster than rival manufacturers.

During a recent press visit in Linkoping, northern Sweden, company representatives offered updates on the continuous development of the JAS 39C/D Gripen models and the latest E/F versions. A Saab spokesperson said it believed that in fighter software “there are no generations, only speed”, throwing a rhetorical punch towards Lockheed Martin.

The Swedish defence company has been continually providing software updates to the Gripen C/Ds, said Johan