Greek Rafales to be mission-ready in January

The first Rafale aircraft for the Hellenic Air Force, pictured during a July 2021 acceptance ceremony. (Photo: Hellenic Air Force)

The Hellenic Air Force will be ready for Rafale operations as soon as the first six aircraft arrive next month.

The first six Rafale multirole fighters on order from Dassault for the Hellenic Air Force will be ready for operations after delivery in January 2021, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on 12 December.

The 114th Combat Wing will be the first HAF unit to operate the new-build Rafales, with its pilots having already completed training in France.

A further 12 ex-French Air and Space Force Rafales will be delivered over the next two years, and Kathimerini noted that preparations are almost completed to buy six more.

The deal for the first 18 Rafales, signed in January 2021, is worth €2.49 billion ($3.02 billion) and includes missiles from MBDA and Safran (AASM Hammer).