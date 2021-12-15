Greek Rafales to be mission-ready in January

Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
The first six Rafale multirole fighters on order from Dassault for the Hellenic Air Force will be ready for operations after delivery in January 2021, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on 12 December.
The 114th Combat Wing will be the first HAF unit to operate the new-build Rafales, with its pilots having already completed training in France.
A further 12 ex-French Air and Space Force Rafales will be delivered over the next two years, and Kathimerini noted that preparations are almost completed to buy six more.
The deal for the first 18 Rafales, signed in January 2021, is worth €2.49 billion ($3.02 billion) and includes missiles from MBDA and Safran (AASM Hammer).
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.
Welcome to Episode 1 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
The USN is to receive additional 16 all-up AARGM-ER rounds by December 2024.