GKN Aerospace to fly new UAV demonstrator by 2027
GKN Aerospace has been awarded a £12 million (US$15.8 million) contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to develop a clean sheet uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), with a dedicated turbojet engine, within 18 months.
The aim is for the UAV to also be demonstrated in that same time frame, as the programme explores potential low-cost uncrewed capabilities for the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Force.
According to GKN Aerospace, the UAV will be developed as a flexible and adaptable platform, for a wide variety of mission profiles. Final capabilities of the UAV will be defined by Sweden. Programme leadership and engine
