GKN Aerospace to fly new UAV demonstrator by 2027

26th November 2025 - 16:29 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

An artist’s impression of the jet-powered UAV. (Image: GKN Aerospace)

The company plans to develop a cost-effective jet-engine drone, going from concept to a flight-tested demonstrator in 18 months.

GKN Aerospace has been awarded a £12 million (US$15.8 million) contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to develop a clean sheet uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), with a dedicated turbojet engine, within 18 months.

The aim is for the UAV to also be demonstrated in that same time frame, as the programme explores potential low-cost uncrewed capabilities for the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Force.

According to GKN Aerospace, the UAV will be developed as a flexible and adaptable platform, for a wide variety of mission profiles. Final capabilities of the UAV will be defined by Sweden. Programme leadership and engine

