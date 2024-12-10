German Armed Forces’ H145s get L3Harris sensor system upgrade
The German Armed Forces’ new fleet of multi-role H145M helicopters will have its sensor systems upgraded with the integration of the WESCAM MX-15D electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor, L3Harris has said.
The sensor's multi-spectral imaging, stabilisation will provide the H145M with advanced airborne sight capabilities, making it ideally used for medium-altitude surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition missions, according to the manufacturer.
The German Armed Forces received the first of its 82 H145M helicopters in November 2024. L3Harris has partnered with Airbus Helicopters as part of this delivery to upgrade the fleet.
The contract was officially signed in December 2023, the largest-ever order for this model according to Airbus.
Tom Kirkland, vice president and general manager, targeting and sensor systems, L3Harris, said: “This integration marks an exceptional step forward for L3Harris on the international stage, integrating our advanced and reliable imaging systems on a leading air combat platform.”
