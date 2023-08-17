Germany set to have Arrow missile defence system in place by 2030
The $3.5 billion deal needed the green light from Washington as the system includes substantial US technology and DoD and commercial involvement as well as dollars. Details on the approval were provided by head of the Israeli Missile Defence Organisation Moshe Patel.
In a statement, Israel’s MoD said the project will start with the signing of a Letter of Commitment (LoC) between the two countries and will release an initial $600 million. This will be followed by the two countries and industrial lead Israel Aerospace Industries signing the full contract by the end of 2023.
The system will use the latest Arrow-3
