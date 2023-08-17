To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany set to have Arrow missile defence system in place by 2030

17th August 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Germany will sign a multi-billion dollar deal this year for the Arrow Weapon System. (Photo: IMDO)

The US government has approved the sale of Israel’s Arrow Weapon System (AWS) missile defence capability to Germany with the first units expected to arrive in late 2025 and operational service expected from 2030.

The $3.5 billion deal needed the green light from Washington as the system includes substantial US technology and DoD and commercial involvement as well as dollars. Details on the approval were provided by head of the Israeli Missile Defence Organisation Moshe Patel.

In a statement, Israel’s MoD said the project will start with the signing of a Letter of Commitment (LoC) between the two countries and will release an initial $600 million. This will be followed by the two countries and industrial lead Israel Aerospace Industries signing the full contract by the end of 2023.

The system will use the latest Arrow-3

