GCAP needs to “avoid mistakes” of previous programmes to meet 2035 date, states UK Defence Committee

The UK Defence Committee has published a report on GCAP cautioning the need to stay on track – both in term of budget and timescale – to meet its forecast target date of 2035.

The report noted that for GCAP to deliver, it would need to “avoid the mistakes” that affected other combat air programmes, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The UK Defence Committee – made up of a collection of MPs – compiled the report using evidence given by defence analysts, high-ranking military and defence personnel, and defence industry heads. As part of its recommendations, it has called on the government