GAO report reveals critical F-35 maintenance challenges impacting US fighter readiness

Maintenance challenges have had a negative effect on US services' F-35 readiness, according to a report published by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The paper highlighted that the fifth-generation fighter fleet mission capable rate was about 55% in March 2023, far below programme goals. When assessed in the same period, the programme was also said to be behind schedule in establishing depot maintenance activities to conduct repairs, resulting in longer ‘component repair times, with more than 10,000 waiting to be repaired’.

The GAO also found that ‘organisational-level maintenance has been affected by a number of issues, including technical data and training’.

Across