GA-ASI nets MQ-9B order from Denmark, with Belgium poised for additional buy

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) MQ-9B uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) has seen renewed momentum, with two European countries announcing recent procurement plans: Denmark purchasing four MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs and Belgium intending to purchase a third MQ-9B UAV by 2027.

Denmark has long sought a long-endurance drone for Arctic and North Atlantic intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Deliveries of the drones are expected between 2028 and 2029, according to Denmark’s Defence Materiel and Procurement Agency (FMI).

In December 2024, Danish Minister of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen, announced that Denmark would spend "a double-digit billion [Krone]" on North Atlantic and Arctic