GA-ASI nets MQ-9B order from Denmark, with Belgium poised for additional buy
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) MQ-9B uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) has seen renewed momentum, with two European countries announcing recent procurement plans: Denmark purchasing four MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs and Belgium intending to purchase a third MQ-9B UAV by 2027.
Denmark has long sought a long-endurance drone for Arctic and North Atlantic intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Deliveries of the drones are expected between 2028 and 2029, according to Denmark’s Defence Materiel and Procurement Agency (FMI).
In December 2024, Danish Minister of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen, announced that Denmark would spend "a double-digit billion [Krone]" on North Atlantic and Arctic
More from Air Warfare
Italy orders two G550 electronic attack aircraft under $300 million deal
Known as the EA-37B Compass Call Standoff Jamming aircraft, L3Harris in partnership with BAE Systems was awarded U$300 million to modify the Gulfstream aircraft for Italy.
Belgium to buy 11 additional F-35As and commit to FCAS as full partner
The aircraft acquisition and Future Combat Air System (FCAS) commitment comes as the country published its Strategic Defence Plan on 18 July, which also includes plans to invest in a surface-based air and missile defence system.
Portuguese Embraer programmes progress as company works on opportunities
Embraer has notched up substantial wins this year with Sweden ordering C-390s, Lithuania selecting it and Portugal ordering more as the company pushes to expand roles for the aircraft. Embraer’s A-29 has also had wins in the same period with the aircraft ordered by an African country and Paraguay ordering more.