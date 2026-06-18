Fuselage of the first US Army MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor “is nearing completion”
The US Army and Bell Textron have been pressing ahead with the construction of the first MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme. An official spokesperson for the company confirmed to Shephard that the first fuselage “is nearing completion” in the vendor’s facility in Wichita, Kansas.
The main body of the platforms is expected to arrive in the vendor’s Amarillo Assembly Centre in Texas later this summer. Bell’s official claimed that, once in there, the contractor will “quickly work” to integrate the fuselage and the lift-generating surfaces. “Our nacelles [pods] are also complete and are being mated
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