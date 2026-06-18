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Fuselage of the first US Army MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor “is nearing completion”

18th June 2026 - 08:27 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Artistic rendering of MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor aircraft. (Photo: Bell Textron)

Bell is advancing construction of the US Army’s next-generation MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor as FLRAA programme approaches testing, production and future battlefield deployment.

The US Army and Bell Textron have been pressing ahead with the construction of the first MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme. An official spokesperson for the company confirmed to Shephard that the first fuselage “is nearing completion” in the vendor’s facility in Wichita, Kansas.

The main body of the platforms is expected to arrive in the vendor’s Amarillo Assembly Centre in Texas later this summer. Bell’s official claimed that, once in there, the contractor will “quickly work” to integrate the fuselage and the lift-generating surfaces. “Our nacelles [pods] are also complete and are being mated

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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