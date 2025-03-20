France to buy more Rafale jets and invest €1.5 billion in upgrading air base
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for France to acquire additional Dassault Rafale jets and invest around €1.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) to upgrade infrastructure on its Luxeuil Saint-Sauveur air base.
The investment will ensure the air base can host nuclear weapons to equip the French Air Force’s squadrons with the latest nuclear missile technology, Macron stated.
While Macron did not state how many jets would be ordered, the plan is for the base to host two F5 Rafale fighter jet squadrons along with ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missiles – manufactured by MBDA France – by 2035.
Currently, the base houses
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
South Korea and Singapore partner with Shield AI to develop autonomous flight technologies
Both contracts will see Shield AI work with Korea Aerospace Industries and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on autonomous flight operations for UAVs, leveraging the company’s Hivemind technology.
-
Sweden procures third batch of Meteor missiles for Gripen aircraft
This third order from the FMV for the long-range anti-aircraft missile system is part of the Swedish Armed Forces’ effort to increase its air defence capabilities.
-
Canada risks “bloodying its nose” should it forgo F-35 buy, says Canadian ex-defence chief
Canada has stated its intention to reassess its acquisition of the F-35, amid the ongoing US-trade war, with Defence Minister Bill Blair saying it is “examining alternatives” with other aircraft manufacturers.
-
Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade
The US$80 million contract will provide the US Army Black Hawk helicopters with faster and more flexible technology on the battlefield, with upgrade work “actively” ongoing.
-
HevenDrones and Mach Industries partner to boost drone production
Production will focus on HevenDrones’ H100, H2D55 and Raider uncrewed aerial vehicles, with the aim to scale up production to hundreds a month depending on demand.