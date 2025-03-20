France to buy more Rafale jets and invest €1.5 billion in upgrading air base

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for France to acquire additional Dassault Rafale jets and invest around €1.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) to upgrade infrastructure on its Luxeuil Saint-Sauveur air base.

The investment will ensure the air base can host nuclear weapons to equip the French Air Force’s squadrons with the latest nuclear missile technology, Macron stated.

While Macron did not state how many jets would be ordered, the plan is for the base to host two F5 Rafale fighter jet squadrons along with ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missiles – manufactured by MBDA France – by 2035.

Currently, the base houses