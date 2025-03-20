To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France to buy more Rafale jets and invest €1.5 billion in upgrading air base

20th March 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell

France last ordered 42 Rafale jets in January 2024 for $5.5 billion. (Photo: Dassault)

The Luxeuil Saint-Sauveur air base will be modernised to ensure it can host nuclear weapons as France continues efforts to boost its nuclear deterrence.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for France to acquire additional Dassault Rafale jets and invest around €1.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) to upgrade infrastructure on its Luxeuil Saint-Sauveur air base.

The investment will ensure the air base can host nuclear weapons to equip the French Air Force’s squadrons with the latest nuclear missile technology, Macron stated.

While Macron did not state how many jets would be ordered, the plan is for the base to host two F5 Rafale fighter jet squadrons along with ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missiles – manufactured by MBDA France – by 2035.

Currently, the base houses

