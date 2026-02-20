France and India secure long-term defence roadmap built on shared production
French President Emmanuel Macron’s 17-19 February visit to India locked in a decade of defence continuity, anchoring US$40-50 billion in joint programmes that shift the partnership from buyer and seller to true co‑development.
The renewed strategic roadmap secures the Rafale production line, accelerates the Safran engine joint venture, extends the Scorpene submarine pipeline, and deepens the missile‑manufacturing ecosystem.
Among the 21 agreements between the two countries, a standout is the Bharat Electronics–Safran Electronics & Defence joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles in India for the Rafale fleet. Reciprocal officer deployments across both the French and the Indian armies were also confirmed.
