  France and India secure long-term defence roadmap built on shared production

France and India secure long-term defence roadmap built on shared production

20th February 2026 - 10:33 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

RSS

Safran has said it will set up an engine assembly line and source parts from Indian suppliers for the Rafale M88 engine. (Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence)

Expanded fighter jet and missile production, next-generation engine cooperation and helicopter assembly deals have all been struck between the two countries, signalling a strengthening bilateral partnership between France and India.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s 17-19 February visit to India locked in a decade of defence continuity, anchoring US$40-50 billion in joint programmes that shift the partnership from buyer and seller to true co‑development. 

The renewed strategic roadmap secures the Rafale production line, accelerates the Safran engine joint venture, extends the Scorpene submarine pipeline, and deepens the missile‑manufacturing ecosystem.

Among the 21 agreements between the two countries, a standout is the Bharat Electronics–Safran Electronics & Defence joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles in India for the Rafale fleet. Reciprocal officer deployments across both the French and the Indian armies were also confirmed. 

