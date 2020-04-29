Four Russian strategic bombers fly near NATO airspace
The Russian MoD reported on 29 April that two Tu-160 (NATO: Blackjack) strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight in airspace over the Baltic Sea.
At certain parts of the 8h long flight, the aircraft were escorted by Finnish F-18C/Ds, F-16C/Ds from Poland and JAS 39 Gripen from Sweden.
The MoD claimed in a statement: ‘All flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with the International Airspace Management System without violating the borders of other states.’
This exercise came after two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers (pictured) flew over neutral waters in the Barents and Norwegian Seas on 28 April. This flight exercise lasted 4h and was accompanied by Norwegian F-16 fighter aircraft.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Bell selected over Boeing to build DARPA SPRINT X-Plane
The programme first began in 2023 with Bell and Boeing’s concepts progressing to Phase 1B, in which testing has been carried out over the last year.
-
National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme
The report discloses that while the capability provided by the F-35 is superior to previous UK aircraft, delays from the UK Ministry of Defence on the programme have significantly impacted the country’s warfighting capabilities.
-
Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports
The E-7A is one of three aircraft submitted for the South Korean AEW&C II competition, which seeks to acquire four more aircraft of the type for its air force by 2028.
-
France pushes for 80% workshare as FCAS programme nears critical development stage
Tensions on the programme have long simmered, with Airbus and Dassault recently clashing over workshare in June ahead of the Paris Air Show. The sixth-generation fighter programme is due to replace Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon jets beginning in 2040.
-
US Air Force conducts climate testing with the T-7A Red Hawk
The trainer aircraft recently completed the second round of extreme weather trials after enduring icy, windy and sunny conditions.