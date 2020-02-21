Force integration training during Exercise Red Flag

US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft provided the core wing function during Exercise Red Flag.

The large force exercise brought together air and ground units from across the US Air Force, US Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force for combat training.

As the core wing, the US Air Force’s 388th Fighter Wing acted as the hub for integration, support and resources for the deployed force.

Royal Air Force 617 Squadron from RAF Marham also deployed F-35B for Red Flag, enabling integration and process implementation for cross-servicing maintenance activities between partner nations.

Red Flag offered a chance for force integration combat training, with the Nevada Test and Training Range hosting both integrated air defences with early warning systems and advanced surface-to-air threats. ‘Red force’ aggressor pilots flew aircraft which simulated real-world enemy aircraft to enable 'blue force' assets to experience challenging missions in a variety of different scenarios.

Col Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said: ‘Red Flag gives us, especially our young pilots and maintainers, many of whom have never been down range, the opportunity to experience a joint, deployed environment. We don’t simply learn how to execute the mission, we also get to know each other better, how we work, and succeed together.’

