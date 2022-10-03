FMS contract sees Sierra Nevada sustain Lebanese Super Tucanos
Sierra Nevada Corporation will sustain the Lebanese Air Force’s fleet of A-29 (EMB-314) Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft under a new two-year contract worth up to $14.02 million.
The sole-source FMS contract, issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, ‘will provide continued support of the six overseas based A-29 aircraft, training devices, mission planning/debrief systems, line replaceable units, alternate mission equipment, ground support equipment, test equipment, commercial technical publications, and associated spares to provide follow-on sustainment’, the DoD announced on 30 September.
Sierra Nevada was among the five main contractors on a $462 million FMS deal in 2015 to provide the Super Tucanos to Lebanon.
The six aircraft arrived in June 2018; Shephard Defence Insight gives an out-of-service date of 2042.
The US State Department describes security assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces as ‘a key component’ of US policy in the Middle East.
