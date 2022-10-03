To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FMS contract sees Sierra Nevada sustain Lebanese Super Tucanos

3rd October 2022 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lebanese Air Force A-29 Super Tucanos. (Photo: LAF)

Sierra Nevada gains two-year FMS deal to sustain six A-29 Super Tucanos in Lebanese service.

Sierra Nevada Corporation will sustain the Lebanese Air Force’s fleet of A-29 (EMB-314) Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft under a new two-year contract worth up to $14.02 million.

The sole-source FMS contract, issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, ‘will provide continued support of the six overseas based A-29 aircraft, training devices, mission planning/debrief systems, line replaceable units, alternate mission equipment, ground support equipment, test equipment, commercial technical publications, and associated spares to provide follow-on sustainment’, the DoD announced on 30 September.

Sierra Nevada was among the five main contractors on a $462 million FMS deal in 2015 to provide the Super Tucanos to Lebanon.

The six aircraft arrived in June 2018; Shephard Defence Insight gives an out-of-service date of 2042.

The US State Department describes security assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces as ‘a key component’ of US policy in the Middle East.

