First T-6C Texan II arrives for Tunisian Air Force

10th November 2022 - 21:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The T-6C can be used for a range of training tasks, from initial pilot screening to advanced operational training. (Photo: Textron Aviation)

The T-6C Texan II delivered is the first of the eight training aircraft the Tunisian Air Force is set to receive under a US Foreign Military Sales contract.

Textron Aviation has delivered the first Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System to the Tunisian Air Force.

The aircraft arrived on the 8 November and is part of a US Foreign Military Sales contract that consists of eight T-6C Texan II training aircraft, in-country field service and logistical and programme management support.

The deal also includes interim contract support for the first year, spare engines and related equipment, as well as training for instructor pilots and maintenance crew.

The T-6C can be used for a range of training tasks, from initial pilot screening to advanced operational training.

The aircraft features an HUD with F-16 or F/A-18 configuration, an Esterline CMC Cockpit 4000 avionics suite, an integrated dual flight management system and a GPS/INS navigation system

According to Shephard Defence Insight, non-US operators of T-6 variants include Argentina, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Tunisia and the UK, with aircraft on order from Thailand and Vietnam.

