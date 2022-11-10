First T-6C Texan II arrives for Tunisian Air Force
Textron Aviation has delivered the first Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System to the Tunisian Air Force.
The aircraft arrived on the 8 November and is part of a US Foreign Military Sales contract that consists of eight T-6C Texan II training aircraft, in-country field service and logistical and programme management support.
The deal also includes interim contract support for the first year, spare engines and related equipment, as well as training for instructor pilots and maintenance crew.
The T-6C can be used for a range of training tasks, from initial pilot screening to advanced operational training.
The aircraft features an HUD with F-16 or F/A-18 configuration, an Esterline CMC Cockpit 4000 avionics suite, an integrated dual flight management system and a GPS/INS navigation system
According to Shephard Defence Insight, non-US operators of T-6 variants include Argentina, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Tunisia and the UK, with aircraft on order from Thailand and Vietnam.
