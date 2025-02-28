To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • First German P-8 flies and upgrade of first aircraft for USN completed

First German P-8 flies and upgrade of first aircraft for USN completed

28th February 2025 - 14:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The first German P-8A has flown. (Photo: Bundeswher via Youtube)

The P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) is based on the Boeing 737NG airliner. It has been ordered by several countries, including Germany, and US Navy (USN) P-8s are being upgraded.

The first German Boeing P-8 MPA has taken to the skies for the first time to transit from Seattle to Jacksonville for the installation of equipment, the German Bundeswher and Boeing announced on 27 February.

In another first for the type, Boeing announced this week that it had completed modifications for the first Increment 3 Block 2 (I3B2) modification upgrades of a USN P-8A.

In a statement the company said: “We’ve hit the first milestone for one of four [aircraft] putting us closer to testing upgrades and then delivery to the USN

“The completed modifications will include significant upgrades to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us