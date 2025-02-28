First German P-8 flies and upgrade of first aircraft for USN completed

The first German Boeing P-8 MPA has taken to the skies for the first time to transit from Seattle to Jacksonville for the installation of equipment, the German Bundeswher and Boeing announced on 27 February.

In another first for the type, Boeing announced this week that it had completed modifications for the first Increment 3 Block 2 (I3B2) modification upgrades of a USN P-8A.

In a statement the company said: “We’ve hit the first milestone for one of four [aircraft] putting us closer to testing upgrades and then delivery to the USN

“The completed modifications will include significant upgrades to