First German P-8 flies and upgrade of first aircraft for USN completed
The first German Boeing P-8 MPA has taken to the skies for the first time to transit from Seattle to Jacksonville for the installation of equipment, the German Bundeswher and Boeing announced on 27 February.
In another first for the type, Boeing announced this week that it had completed modifications for the first Increment 3 Block 2 (I3B2) modification upgrades of a USN P-8A.
In a statement the company said: “We’ve hit the first milestone for one of four [aircraft] putting us closer to testing upgrades and then delivery to the USN
“The completed modifications will include significant upgrades to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Spain acquires Skydio’s X10D in €18 million deal
Skydio has been contracted by Spain’s Ministry of Defence to supply the Skydio 10D rotary-wing UAV to the Spanish Armed Forces. The contact is likely related to the Spanish Army’s modernisation efforts which has been enshrined in the Fuerza 35 project.
-
Lockheed Martin unveils new scalable counter-UAS system
The scalable system was flown during a company-funded exercise to demonstrate its ability to detect, track and mitigate a mix of small uncrewed aerial systems, including drone swarms.
-
Norway ups defence spend for Ukraine including $50 million for drones
Norway previously committed to spend NOK700 million on drones for Ukraine as part of a multinational effort in January 2025, as the latter country enters the third year-anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russian forces.
-
Raytheon completes flight test on AI-powered radar system for fourth-generation aircraft
The radar uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to quickly process data, process and prioritise threats.
-
IDEX 2025: Edge Group expands aerospace portfolio with six new UAVs and collaboration agreements
Edge Group’s international partnership collaboration included Letters of Intent (LoIs) and agreements with US firm Lockheed Martin and multinational aerospace, defence and security company, Leonardo.