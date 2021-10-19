Finland orders Hawk spare parts

Thailand welcomes MARCUS B to naval service
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.
The Finnish MoD has placed a series of contracts with a total combined value of about $630,000 for spare parts for Hawk Mk51, Mk 51A and Mk66 trainer aircraft.
A notice posted on the official EU contracts database on 13 October mentioned Hawk OEM BAE Systems; fellow UK companies Aviation & Defence Spares, British International Industries, CoTech Trading, Global Dynamic Support and Saywell International; US-based S3 AeroDefence and Simtech; Fokker Services of the Netherlands; and OEM Defence Services of France.
The completion date for these contracts was undisclosed.
To support its fleet of Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets, the Finnish Air Force (FAF) operates Hawk Mk51/51A/66 jets in advanced and fighter lead-in training roles.
Official data from the FAF, most recently updated in December 2020, shows a fleet of 32 upgraded aircraft (nine Mk 51, seven Mk51A and 16 Mk66).
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.
Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.
The Netherlands has committed to deploying a C-130 Hercules aircraft to aid the UN mission in Mali.
Retirement of the nine remaining C-160 aircraft is happening more quickly than the French Air and Space Force wanted.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.
Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.