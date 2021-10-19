Finland orders Hawk spare parts

The Finnish Air Force will receive spare parts for its fleet of Hawk trainer aircraft. (Photo: Finnish Air Force)

Ten companies receive contracts to provide spare parts for Finnish fleet of Hawk trainers.

The Finnish MoD has placed a series of contracts with a total combined value of about $630,000 for spare parts for Hawk Mk51, Mk 51A and Mk66 trainer aircraft.

A notice posted on the official EU contracts database on 13 October mentioned Hawk OEM BAE Systems; fellow UK companies Aviation & Defence Spares, British International Industries, CoTech Trading, Global Dynamic Support and Saywell International; US-based S3 AeroDefence and Simtech; Fokker Services of the Netherlands; and OEM Defence Services of France.

The completion date for these contracts was undisclosed.

To support its fleet of Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets, the Finnish Air Force (FAF) operates Hawk Mk51/51A/66 jets in advanced and fighter lead-in training roles.

Official data from the FAF, most recently updated in December 2020, shows a fleet of 32 upgraded aircraft (nine Mk 51, seven Mk51A and 16 Mk66).