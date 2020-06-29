FAB receives third Embraer KC-390 Millennium
Embraer has delivered its third KC-390 Millennium multi-mission medium airlift aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the company confirmed on 29 June.
The aircraft is prepared to carried out aerial refuelling missions and will be operated by the First Troop Transport Group.
Lt Brig Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, FAB Commander, said: ‘Receiving the third KC-390 Millennium aircraft is a matter of great satisfaction for the Air Force Command, because it will be supporting the missions already underway by the other two aircraft.’
Bermudez added that the aircraft will used for ‘the aerial transport of supplies and equipment for combating and preventing COVID-19, within the operation coordinated by the MoD, which represents an important initiative for Brazilian society’.
This latest aircraft is powered by two International Aero Engines V2500 turbofan engines and includes a rear ramp, advanced cargo handling system and the latest avionics. It can reach maximum speeds of 870km/h carrying a maximum cargo of 26t.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Can emergent suppliers of fighter aircraft crack Middle East markets?
The 2025 Dubai Airshow saw several aspiring suppliers of combat aircraft to the region’s air forces parade their wares in the sky and on the ground. Shephard’s Edward Hunt explores their chance of success in the Middle East.
-
Northrop Grumman and Kratos team up to develop US Marine Corps CCA
Northrop Grumman will provide the autonomy software for the USMC loyal wingman, which will be integrated into Kratos’ XQ-58 Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system.
-
Saab eyes fresh market opportunities for its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
As the E-7 Wedgetail faces prolonged production and technical delays as well as a recently abandoned contract from NATO, its competitor, the GlobalEye, may find new avenues for market growth.
-
Lockheed’s deal to triple PAC-3 MSE production opens doors to portfolio boost
The framework agreement with the US Department of Defense would see Lockheed Martin increase production capacity from 600 to 2,000 interceptors per year.