FAB receives third Embraer KC-390 Millennium

Embraer has delivered its third KC-390 Millennium multi-mission medium airlift aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the company confirmed on 29 June.

The aircraft is prepared to carried out aerial refuelling missions and will be operated by the First Troop Transport Group.

Lt Brig Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, FAB Commander, said: ‘Receiving the third KC-390 Millennium aircraft is a matter of great satisfaction for the Air Force Command, because it will be supporting the missions already underway by the other two aircraft.’

Bermudez added that the aircraft will used for ‘the aerial transport of supplies and equipment for combating and preventing COVID-19, within the operation coordinated by the MoD, which represents an important initiative for Brazilian society’.

This latest aircraft is powered by two International Aero Engines V2500 turbofan engines and includes a rear ramp, advanced cargo handling system and the latest avionics. It can reach maximum speeds of 870km/h carrying a maximum cargo of 26t.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

V2500-E5

KC-390/C-390 Millennium