F-35B delivery date slips to 2026, UK MoD confirms

26th November 2025 - 12:33 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The seven F-35B aircraft in Lot 17 should have been delivered by 2025. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The UK was originally set to receive all remaining aircraft by the end of 2025, although the MoD had previously forecast that deliveries could be delayed until April 2026.

Delivery for four out of the remaining seven aircraft in the UK’s initial order of F-35B combat jets has slipped to next year, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The aircraft, which were all originally set to be delivered at the end of 2025 as part of production contract Lot 17, now won’t be delivered until April 2026 – three to four months outside of the original contract. Three F-35B aircraft are still set to arrive on schedule.

Responding to questions in the UK Parliament, UK defence minister Luke Pollard said that despite this delay it is “not expected to have an

