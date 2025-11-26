F-35B delivery date slips to 2026, UK MoD confirms

Delivery for four out of the remaining seven aircraft in the UK’s initial order of F-35B combat jets has slipped to next year, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The aircraft, which were all originally set to be delivered at the end of 2025 as part of production contract Lot 17, now won’t be delivered until April 2026 – three to four months outside of the original contract. Three F-35B aircraft are still set to arrive on schedule.

Responding to questions in the UK Parliament, UK defence minister Luke Pollard said that despite this delay it is “not expected to have an