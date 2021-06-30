F-35 EW countermeasures manufacturer eyes a busy future

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
BAE Systems Inc confirmed on 28 June that it is ramping up production of its EW countermeasures system for the F-35 Lightning II multirole fighter, after obtaining a Lot 16 manufacturing contract for the AN/ASQ-239.
This Lot 16 award comes as BAE Systems delivers Lot 14 systems and executes material orders for Lot 15. The company already produces 18 shipsets a month and plans to reach 20 per month in 2022 to match LRIP for the F-35 aircraft.
Shephard reported in April that F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin expects a ‘ballpark $9 billion’ F-35 Lot 16 production contract to be signed off in Q4 2021.
BAE Systems calculates that it has already provided more than 800 units of the AN/ASQ-239 to date for the F-35 programme.
The AN/ASQ-239 extends detection ranges and provides radar protection, as well as providing the F-35 pilot with evasion, engagement, countermeasure and jamming options.
BAE Systems has been the EW supplier for the F-35 programme since 2005.
