F-35 EW countermeasures manufacturer eyes a busy future

BAE Systems produces the EW countermeasures system for the F-35. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.

BAE Systems Inc confirmed on 28 June that it is ramping up production of its EW countermeasures system for the F-35 Lightning II multirole fighter, after obtaining a Lot 16 manufacturing contract for the AN/ASQ-239.

This Lot 16 award comes as BAE Systems delivers Lot 14 systems and executes material orders for Lot 15. The company already produces 18 shipsets a month and plans to reach 20 per month in 2022 to match LRIP for the F-35 aircraft.

Shephard reported in April that F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin expects a ‘ballpark $9 billion’ F-35 Lot 16 production contract to be signed off in Q4 2021.

BAE Systems calculates that it has already provided more than 800 units of the AN/ASQ-239 to date for the F-35 programme.

The AN/ASQ-239 extends detection ranges and provides radar protection, as well as providing the F-35 pilot with evasion, engagement, countermeasure and jamming options.

BAE Systems has been the EW supplier for the F-35 programme since 2005.