F-35 buy decisions rear their head after US tariffs increase

11th August 2025 - 16:43 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The F-35 aircraft is a fifth-generation fighter designed for air superiority and strike missions. (Photo: USAF / Tech Sgt. Daniel Peterson)

Following Spain’s decision not to procure F-35 aircraft in favour of Eurofighter and FCAS 6th-gen, Switzerland and Canada continue to weigh up their investment in Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft.

Decisions from various allied nations on whether to buy the F-35 fighter jet have come to the fore, after the US yet again increased tariffs – a move which has pushed Swiss and Canadian lawmakers decisions over purchasing the jet back into the limelight.

On 6 August, Spain confirmed that it would end its ongoing efforts to purchase the F-35 aircraft, choosing instead between the Eurofighter Typhoon and the future 6th-generation aircraft from the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

The funds that it once allocated to modernise its air force from its 2023 budget, around €6.25 billion

